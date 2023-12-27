iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Share Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.61

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.61 and traded as high as $47.74. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF shares last traded at $47.70, with a volume of 541,583 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWL. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,113,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 325.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 51,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 39,066 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $964,000.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

