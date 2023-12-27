iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $284,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,873,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $126.63 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

