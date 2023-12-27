Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.17

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $67.17 and traded as high as $76.17. Itron shares last traded at $76.04, with a volume of 134,395 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Itron in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Itron in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.45.

Get Itron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Itron

Itron Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.17. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.47. Itron had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $560.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Itron by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.