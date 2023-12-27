Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Holdings Increased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 629.4% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,354,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,217 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,449,000 after purchasing an additional 798,125 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after purchasing an additional 529,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,891,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 817,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,069,000 after purchasing an additional 437,414 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J opened at $128.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.29. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $141.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,240,379.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,240,379.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,418.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,564 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.60.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

