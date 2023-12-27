JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $146.24

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.24 ($1.86) and traded as high as GBX 166.35 ($2.11). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 165 ($2.10), with a volume of 4,697,152 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JD. Citigroup initiated coverage on JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 372.14 ($4.73).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 147.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 146.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,125.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.66.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

