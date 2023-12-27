KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA) Trading 6% Higher

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.37. 59,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 373,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of KALA BIO from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($3.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by ($1.26). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KALA BIO, Inc. will post -18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALA. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of KALA BIO during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in KALA BIO by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 135,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in KALA BIO by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 108,674 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in KALA BIO by 552.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 119,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 101,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in KALA BIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

