Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.67

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.67 and traded as high as $24.33. Kaman shares last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 81,105 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.16 million, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Kaman’s payout ratio is presently -46.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the first quarter worth $51,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 236.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 99.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

