Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,962 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 42,401 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 27,958 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Insider Transactions at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $45,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,191 shares in the company, valued at $767,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director T Scott Martin purchased 11,019 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $168,260.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,092.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 6.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.26. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.56 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.34%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.91%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Stories

