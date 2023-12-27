Kineta (NASDAQ:KA) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.90. 42,453 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 23,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.
Kineta Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Kineta (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.09. Kineta had a negative return on equity of 1,588.04% and a negative net margin of 769.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kineta, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kineta
About Kineta
Kineta, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies in the field of immuno-oncology, cancer, neurology, and arenaviruses. The company is developing KVA12123, an anti-VISTA antagonist mAb immunotherapy, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, colorectal cancer, colon cancer, pancreatic cancer, and gastric cancer.
