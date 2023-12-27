Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.92

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.92 and traded as high as $7.07. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 2,169,541 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on KOS. Bank of America raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $9.40 to $9.80 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.50.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

