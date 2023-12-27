Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.38

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.38 and traded as high as $15.36. Lakeland Bancorp shares last traded at $15.31, with a volume of 124,253 shares trading hands.

LBAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $995.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $131.96 million during the quarter. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 19.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

