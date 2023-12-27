Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSTR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Landstar System Trading Down 0.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Landstar System by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR opened at $197.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.31 and its 200 day moving average is $184.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.86. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $160.05 and a fifty-two week high of $208.62.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.85%.

About Landstar System

(Get Free Report

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.