Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Trading 3.9% Higher

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.22. Approximately 5,588 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 139,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lanvin Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Lanvin Group
Lanvin Group Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lanvin Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,214,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Lanvin Group in the second quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Lanvin Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.
Lanvin Group Company Profile
Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lanvin Group
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Lanvin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanvin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.