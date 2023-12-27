Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Trading 3.9% Higher

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.22. Approximately 5,588 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 139,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lanvin Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Get Lanvin Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lanvin Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,214,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Lanvin Group in the second quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Lanvin Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Lanvin Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lanvin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanvin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.