LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAY – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.60. 135,685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 269,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

LATAM Airlines Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services primarily in Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, other Latin American countries, the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Oceania. It offers other services, such as ground handling, courier, logistics, and maintenance services.

