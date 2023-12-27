Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robotti Robert increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 4.5% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 187,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.1% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 110,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 458.8% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 13.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $421,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,741,895.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Duncan Bates acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $55,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,661.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $421,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 896,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,741,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,171 shares of company stock worth $3,500,204. 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Legacy Housing stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $601.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.97. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.25 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 16.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

