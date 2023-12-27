Legacy Private Trust Co. Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,718 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.8% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $374.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.35 and a one year high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $362.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. HSBC raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.69.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

