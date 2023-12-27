Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 2,352 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,157 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.6% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $193.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.54.

Apple Company Profile



Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

