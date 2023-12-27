Legato Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,413 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.4% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $193.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.26 and a 200-day moving average of $184.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.54.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

