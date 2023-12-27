Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Trading 31.8% Higher

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 31.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 13,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Legend Power Systems Stock Up 31.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13.

About Legend Power Systems

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. The company assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

