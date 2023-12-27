Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.38.

LBRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Atb Cap Markets raised Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LBRT opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.96. Liberty Energy has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.24.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 37.67% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 8.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 12,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $213,795.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,004,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,961,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $1,024,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,201,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,621,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 12,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $213,795.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,004,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,961,093.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,293 shares of company stock worth $3,439,149. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 181.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,574,000 after buying an additional 5,213,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 38.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,571,000 after buying an additional 3,621,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after buying an additional 2,831,183 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,326,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 47.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,528,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after buying an additional 2,417,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

