Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) versus Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Financial Review

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) and Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and Loblaw Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage $1.14 billion 0.33 $23.24 million $1.02 16.33 Loblaw Companies N/A N/A N/A ($0.22) -429.03

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has higher revenue and earnings than Loblaw Companies. Loblaw Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage 0 0 0 0 N/A Loblaw Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and Loblaw Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Loblaw Companies has a consensus target price of $82.20, indicating a potential downside of 13.41%. Given Loblaw Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Loblaw Companies is more favorable than Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and Loblaw Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage 2.04% 14.60% 3.62% Loblaw Companies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.3% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Loblaw Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.4% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Loblaw Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Loblaw Companies pays out -438.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage beats Loblaw Companies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products. Its stores also provide name-brand supplements, as well as private label dietary supplements; body care products consisting of cosmetics, skin care, hair care, fragrance, and personal care products containing natural and organic ingredients; pet care and food products; books and handouts; household and general merchandise, including cleaning supplies, paper products, and dish and laundry soaps, as well as other common household products, such as diapers; and books and handouts. The company operates its retail stores under the Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage trademark, as well as Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers and Health Hotline trademarks. The company also offers science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores. This segment also includes in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores. The Financial Services segment provides credit card and banking services, the PC Optimum program, insurance brokerage services, and telecommunication services. It also offers PC Health app. The company provides its products and services under various brands. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Brampton, Canada. Loblaw Companies Limited is a subsidiary of George Weston Limited.

