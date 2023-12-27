L’Oréal (EPA:OR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $411.14

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (EPA:OR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €411.14 ($451.80) and traded as high as €449.50 ($493.96). L’Oréal shares last traded at €447.55 ($491.81), with a volume of 172,262 shares changing hands.
L’Oréal Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of €421.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €411.14.
L’Oréal Company Profile
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.
