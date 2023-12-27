Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.88

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.88 and traded as high as $2.44. Maiden shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 111,067 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Maiden alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MHLD

Maiden Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $245.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Maiden had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maiden

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Maiden by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,964,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Maiden during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Maiden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Maiden by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 410,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Maiden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maiden

(Get Free Report)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.