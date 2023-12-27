Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.60

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$25.60 and traded as high as C$29.16. Manulife Financial shares last traded at C$29.06, with a volume of 3,806,957 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.44.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 123.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.82 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 26.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.6507538 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total value of C$267,335.41. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

