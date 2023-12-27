Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.49

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.49 and traded as high as $2.59. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 32,013 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMLP
Martin Midstream Partners Stock Down 1.6 %
Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter.
Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.29%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Midstream Partners
In other Martin Midstream Partners news, COO Randall Tauscher purchased 20,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $48,026.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,918.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Martin Midstream Partners news, COO Randall Tauscher purchased 20,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $48,026.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,918.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,617,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,063.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 147,936 shares of company stock worth $360,525 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.
Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile
Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Martin Midstream Partners
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.