Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.49

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.49 and traded as high as $2.59. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 32,013 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMLP

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Down 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $98.07 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.12.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter.

Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Midstream Partners

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, COO Randall Tauscher purchased 20,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $48,026.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,918.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Martin Midstream Partners news, COO Randall Tauscher purchased 20,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $48,026.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,918.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,617,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,063.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 147,936 shares of company stock worth $360,525 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.