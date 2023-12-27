MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.83

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and traded as high as $10.32. MediWound shares last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 11,600 shares trading hands.

MDWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.19. The company has a market cap of $94.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.05.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.73 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Analysts predict that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MediWound by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 15,535 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in MediWound by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 111,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in MediWound by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 103,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

