MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.64

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.64 and traded as low as $6.10. MEI Pharma shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 24,213 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MEI Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

MEI Pharma Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. The company has a market cap of $40.96 million, a P/E ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.81.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $9.93. MEI Pharma had a return on equity of 86.21% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

MEI Pharma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 969.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 72,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

