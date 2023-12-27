Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.82

Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.82 and traded as high as $37.88. Mercury General shares last traded at $37.65, with a volume of 107,337 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average of $31.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $1.15. Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.02%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 57.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mercury General by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 600,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mercury General by 15.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury General



Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

