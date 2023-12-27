Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.36

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.36 and traded as high as $13.33. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 109,274 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MACK

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $190.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.20 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, Director Eric Andersen bought 101,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $1,298,492.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,735,600 shares in the company, valued at $22,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 151,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,368. 28.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MACK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.