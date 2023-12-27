Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,968,853,000 after buying an additional 635,248,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,819 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $69,092,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

MCHP stock opened at $91.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $67.69 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.77.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.439 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

