Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,880 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.9% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.69.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $374.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

