Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.46

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.46 and traded as high as $43.42. Miller Industries shares last traded at $43.16, with a volume of 32,928 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $494.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 4.70%.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Miller Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,423,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Miller Industries by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Miller Industries by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Miller Industries by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Miller Industries by 241.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

