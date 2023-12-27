Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $221.78

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 221.78 ($2.82) and traded as high as GBX 261 ($3.32). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 260 ($3.30), with a volume of 250,711 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MAB shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 217 ($2.76) to GBX 290 ($3.68) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mitchells & Butlers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 256.25 ($3.26).

Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance

Insider Activity at Mitchells & Butlers

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 230.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 221.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -26,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, insider Phil Urban sold 16,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.01), for a total transaction of £38,036.13 ($48,330.53). In other news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 68,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.92), for a total value of £157,681.10 ($200,357.18). Also, insider Phil Urban sold 16,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.01), for a total transaction of £38,036.13 ($48,330.53). 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

