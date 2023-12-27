Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Shares Up 0.8%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.51 and last traded at $14.51. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, and Other Businesses. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

