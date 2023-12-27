Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,334.15

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,334.15 ($16.95) and traded as high as GBX 1,539.50 ($19.56). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,528 ($19.42), with a volume of 543,372 shares changing hands.

Mondi Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,400.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,334.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of £7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,115.33, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Mondi Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of €1.60 ($1.76) per share. This is a positive change from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Mondi’s payout ratio is presently 4,598.54%.

Insider Activity

Mondi Company Profile

In other Mondi news, insider Philip Yea acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,522 ($19.34) per share, with a total value of £38,050 ($48,348.16). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,522 shares of company stock valued at $3,835,987. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

