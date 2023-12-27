MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 44.7% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 35.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 21.9% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 13.2% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 8.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB stock opened at $416.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.59 and a 1 year high of $442.84. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.92 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.18.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total value of $108,739.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 33,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,933,796.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 21,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $8,820,238.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,529,558.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total value of $108,739.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 33,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,933,796.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,029 shares of company stock valued at $62,181,450. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.44.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

