Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,934,234,000 after purchasing an additional 257,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,853,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,974,000 after purchasing an additional 41,208 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,421,000 after purchasing an additional 96,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.25.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR opened at $637.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $529.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.24. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.63 and a 1 year high of $647.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $1,972,981.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,354,239.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,160 shares of company stock valued at $27,162,391 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

