MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) & Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Head-To-Head Review

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) and MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MultiPlan has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cass Information Systems and MultiPlan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems $182.48 million 3.47 $34.90 million $2.24 20.76 MultiPlan $1.08 billion 1.02 -$572.91 million ($1.12) -1.52

Analyst Recommendations

Cass Information Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MultiPlan. MultiPlan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cass Information Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cass Information Systems and MultiPlan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cass Information Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A MultiPlan 0 2 0 0 2.00

MultiPlan has a consensus price target of $1.63, indicating a potential downside of 4.41%. Given MultiPlan’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MultiPlan is more favorable than Cass Information Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Cass Information Systems and MultiPlan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems 15.81% 14.64% 1.24% MultiPlan -74.12% -13.20% -3.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.6% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of MultiPlan shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of MultiPlan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cass Information Systems beats MultiPlan on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. The company also processes and pays facility-related invoices, such as electricity, gas, waste, and telecommunications expenses; and provides telecom expense management solutions. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of banking products and services, such as demand, savings, time, and money market deposits; commercial, industrial, commercial real estate, and construction and land development loans; and cash management services to privately held businesses, restaurant franchises, and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services. It also provides payment and revenue integrity services, such as identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim, as well as services to identify and help restore and preserve underpaid premium dollars. The company serves national and regional insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, TPAs, self-insured health plans, property and casualty insurers, bill review companies, and other companies involved in the claim adjudication process. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

