Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.44

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.44 and traded as high as $20.02. Myers Industries shares last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 95,143 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MYE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $735.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Myers Industries had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.74 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

