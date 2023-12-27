National American University (OTCMKTS:NAUH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

National American University Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.06. National American University shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 137,128 shares.
National American University Stock Up 200.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.
About National American University
National American University Holdings, Inc owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education.
