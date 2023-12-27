National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.28

Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.28 and traded as high as $38.39. National Bank shares last traded at $38.06, with a volume of 121,008 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of National Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Get National Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NBHC

National Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $107.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.71 million. National Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. National Bank’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,175.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Bank by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,054,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,491,000 after acquiring an additional 350,353 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in National Bank by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,665,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,088,000 after acquiring an additional 298,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Bank by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after acquiring an additional 251,747 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in National Bank by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 181,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in National Bank by 353.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 157,359 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Bank

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.