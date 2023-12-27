National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) & NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Financial Review

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) and National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.7%. National Health Investors pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -155.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Health Investors pays out 148.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and National Health Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 National Health Investors 0 6 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $13.38, suggesting a potential upside of 249.67%. National Health Investors has a consensus price target of $53.86, suggesting a potential downside of 5.53%. Given NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than National Health Investors.

15.5% of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of National Health Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of National Health Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and National Health Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A ($0.56) -6.84 National Health Investors $278.19 million 8.90 $66.40 million $2.43 23.46

National Health Investors has higher revenue and earnings than NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Health Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and National Health Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A National Health Investors 33.90% 8.25% 4.20%

Summary

National Health Investors beats NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at September 30, 2023, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 229 income-producing properties and 18.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The REIT's portfolio of medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. With a fully integrated and aligned senior management team, the REIT leverages over 300 professionals in ten offices in eight countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

