NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS) Trading Up 12%

NeurAxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 28,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 35,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

NeurAxis Trading Up 12.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53.

NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NeurAxis

NeurAxis Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeurAxis stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NeurAxis, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NRXS Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.52% of NeurAxis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NeurAxis, Inc operates as a neuromodulation therapy device company in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome healthcare companies primarily hospitals and clinics.

