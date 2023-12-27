NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS) Trading Up 12%

NeurAxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXSGet Free Report)’s share price was up 12% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 28,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 35,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53.

NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NeurAxis

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeurAxis stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NeurAxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXSFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.52% of NeurAxis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NeurAxis Company Profile

NeurAxis, Inc operates as a neuromodulation therapy device company in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome healthcare companies primarily hospitals and clinics.

