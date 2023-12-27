NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS) Trading Up 12%

NeurAxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 28,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 35,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.
NeurAxis Trading Up 12.0 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53.
NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter.
NeurAxis Company Profile
NeurAxis, Inc operates as a neuromodulation therapy device company in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome healthcare companies primarily hospitals and clinics.
