New Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,170 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000. Amazon.com accounts for 0.4% of New Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,784,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,330 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,116,108,000 after buying an additional 4,842,542 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $153.41 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $155.63. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.44 and a 200-day moving average of $135.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $2,415,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,044,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,901,453. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.59.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

