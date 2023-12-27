NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $83.22

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.22 ($1.06) and traded as low as GBX 81.70 ($1.04). NewRiver REIT shares last traded at GBX 83 ($1.05), with a volume of 310,647 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

NewRiver REIT Trading Up 2.4 %

NewRiver REIT Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £265.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1,037.50, a PEG ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 82.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.63, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from NewRiver REIT’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. NewRiver REIT’s payout ratio is presently -8,750.00%.

Insider Activity at NewRiver REIT

In other news, insider Alastair Miller purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($32,020.33). Also, insider Allan Lockhart sold 80,716 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.09), for a total value of £69,415.76 ($88,203.00). 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc ('NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing resilient retail assets throughout the UK. Our £0.6 billion UK wide portfolio covers 7 million sq ft and comprises 26 community shopping centres and 12 conveniently located retail parks occupied by tenants predominately focused on essential goods and services.

