NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.59

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.59 and traded as high as C$13.84. NFI Group shares last traded at C$13.81, with a volume of 147,124 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFI. ATB Capital upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Atb Cap Markets raised NFI Group from a “speculative” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 price objective on NFI Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 target price on NFI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on NFI Group from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NFI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.57.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.89.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.43) by C($0.12). NFI Group had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of C$952.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$937.55 million. Equities analysts predict that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.3162354 EPS for the current year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

