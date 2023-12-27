Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $472,673.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at $574,012.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,992,000 after purchasing an additional 131,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,184,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,477,000 after purchasing an additional 182,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,640,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,576 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,908,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,437 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,241,000 after purchasing an additional 35,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.07.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.56%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

