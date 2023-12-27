Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.54

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.54 and traded as high as $12.67. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 124,461 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFBK

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $54.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.22 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.06%.

Institutional Trading of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 658.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

(Get Free Report)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.