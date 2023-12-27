NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.29.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NovoCure from $102.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovoCure
NovoCure Trading Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ NVCR opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. NovoCure has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $120.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $23.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.43.
NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $127.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NovoCure will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.
About NovoCure
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.
