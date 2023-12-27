NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NovoCure from $102.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Get NovoCure alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVCR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovoCure

NovoCure Trading Up 1.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 18.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 280.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,787,000 after buying an additional 43,157 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in NovoCure in the first quarter valued at about $572,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. NovoCure has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $120.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $23.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.43.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $127.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NovoCure will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

About NovoCure

(Get Free Report

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.