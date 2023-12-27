NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Stock Position Cut by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,208 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 466,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,554,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 24,083 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $956,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,181,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,001 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.01. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $51.01.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

